Google bans ads of 'stalkerware' used for unauthorised spying

After banning “stalkerware” applications from its Play Store, Google is now banning any advertisement or promotion of apps and links that facilitate in any snooping activity. The apps and softwares in question allow one to snoop on a person without their authorisation.

Earlier this week, Google released an advertisement policy update, which claimed that beginning August 11, no ads for such services and products, directly aimed to secretly monitor someone would be permitted.

“Spyware and technology used for intimate partner surveillance including but not limited to spyware/malware that can be used to monitor texts, phone calls, or browsing history; GPS trackers specifically marketed to spy or track someone without their consent; promotion of surveillance equipment (cameras, audio recorders, dash cams, nanny cams) marketed with the express purpose of spying”, the company noted.

No more snooping

In essence, no more snooping. However, this move will not disrupt private investigations and child monitoring undertaken by parents.

A study from 2018 pointed out the portal hosted stalkerware software. These ads were targeting people who wanted to stalk their partners. Since then, the company has stepped up efforts to control stalking of people without their authorisation.

The company has been working hard to eradicate these illegal spying tools, with no such app permitted on the Play Store. Additionally, it continues to identify batches of apps that surface from time to time, and then removed from the store.

Most of these ads were pegged around the theme of catching one’s partner cheating, or to access their phones without their knowledge, especially aimed to attract male costumers. Men are twice more likely than women to snoop on their partners through such means. A study by Norton found that over half of Americans have admitted to stalking their partners through such illegal tools, especially to track the online activity and location of their partners.

If advertisers are found breaking this policy, their accounts will be suspended with a seven-day warning.