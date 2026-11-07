/Google acquires Wyoming data centre site after announcing $17 billion AI infrastructure investment

Google is expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure in the US with a major data centre project in Wyoming. The company has acquired a site in the state's southeast from AI infrastructure developer Crusoe, following its announcement of a planned $17 billion investment in the project. Crusoe confirmed on Friday that it had completed its involvement in the project's pre-development phase. The financial terms of the site acquisition have not been disclosed.

The development marks Google's first data centre project in Wyoming, as technology companies race to secure the computing capacity needed to support growing demand for AI services.

Why Google is investing $17 billion in Wyoming

Google announced the investment on Thursday, saying it would build the data centre in partnership with Tallgrass Energy, Black Hills Energy, American Electric Power (AEP) and Related Digital. The campus was initially developed by Crusoe and Tallgrass Energy. Crusoe's work included selecting the site, securing government approvals and developing the project's power strategy.

Its role in the pre-development phase is now complete, clearing the way for Google and its partners to take the project forward.

The investment comes as demand for computing power rises sharply. AI models require large data centres equipped with specialised chips, high-speed networking and substantial electricity supplies.

Crusoe continues to develop Google's AI infrastructure

Although Crusoe has completed its work on the Wyoming site, the company remains involved in other large-scale infrastructure projects. Chief Executive Chase Lochmiller said Crusoe has more than 6 gigawatts of contracted capacity and over 40 gigawatts in its development pipeline. The company also said it is developing another Google data centre campus in Armstrong, a project announced earlier this year. These figures highlight the scale of the infrastructure pipeline being built to support the AI industry. However, contracted capacity and development pipeline figures should not be confused with electricity already being consumed by operational data centres.

What the Wyoming project means for Google's AI ambitions

The Wyoming investment is part of Google's wider effort to expand the infrastructure behind its AI products and cloud services. The project also brings together companies from the technology and energy sectors, reflecting the growing importance of electricity supply in data centre development.

However, the expansion of AI infrastructure is facing increasing scrutiny in parts of the US over energy demand, water use and the impact on local communities.