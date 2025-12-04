/Gemini and AI search overviews merge in Google’s latest search experiment

Google has started testing a new feature that combines its AI Overviews with AI Mode inside Search. The company says the update will allow people to move from a simple search to a deeper, conversational follow-up without leaving the results page. The announcement was made on Monday, and the test is now rolling out globally on mobile devices.

This comes at a time when OpenAI is reportedly in a “Code Red” phase, delaying some products and focusing more on improving its chatbot experience, according to recent industry reports.

AI Mode and AI Overviews come together

Until now, users received an AI Overview at the top of their Google Search results. If they wanted to continue the conversation or ask additional questions, they had to manually switch to the AI Mode tab.

As per the Google, this created an extra step that many people did not think about in advance.

Robby Stein, Google Search’s Vice President of Product, explained on X that users “shouldn’t have to think about where or how to ask your question.”

He added that the new test will allow people to continue from an AI Overview to a conversation in AI Mode “right from where you are.”

Google says the goal is to make the experience “seamless”-a quick snapshot with AI Overviews when you need it, and a deeper chat when you want more details.

Why Google is making this change

Google shared that people often start with a simple question, but end up wanting more information. The company wants to support this natural shift in behaviour by keeping everything in one place.

This update also comes during a period of growing competition in the AI market.

According to Google, its Gemini AI has reached more than 650 million monthly users as of November. AI Overviews, which launched earlier this year, reportedly reach around 2 billion monthly users globally.