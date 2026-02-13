/Gemini 3 Deep Think gets major upgrade, now limited to Google AI Ultra users

Google has announced a major upgrade to Gemini 3 Deep Think, its advanced reasoning mode designed for complex problem-solving. The updated version is now available only to users subscribed to Google AI Ultra, the company said.

Deep Think is built to handle difficult tasks in science, research and engineering, especially areas where data is unclear and there is no single correct answer. According to Google, the latest update was developed with help from scientists and researchers.

Gemini 3 Deep Think

Gemini 3 Deep Think is a specialised reasoning mode within Google’s Gemini AI system. Unlike regular AI chat features, Deep Think focuses on analysing complex problems that need deeper logic and step-by-step reasoning.

Google says the tool blends scientific knowledge with practical engineering use. This means it is not limited to theory but can also support real-world tasks, such as modelling systems through code or analysing large datasets.

What’s new in the latest upgrade

With this upgrade, Google says Deep Think can now solve more advanced challenges across maths, science and programming.

According to Google’s internal and external benchmarks, the updated model:

Scored 48.4% on Humanity’s Last Exam, a test designed to measure the limits of advanced AI models

Achieved 84.6% on ARC-AGI-2, as verified by the ARC Prize Foundation

Reached an Elo rating of 3455 on Codeforces, a competitive programming platform

Delivered gold medal-level performance at the International Math Olympiad 2025 benchmark

Google said performance has also improved in chemistry, physics and other scientific fields.

How Deep Think can be used in real life

Google highlighted several practical uses for Deep Think. Researchers can use it to study complex data, while engineers can model physical systems by writing and testing code.

One example shared by Google shows how users can turn a simple hand-drawn sketch into a 3D-printable design. Deep Think analyses the drawing, creates a digital model and generates a file that can be used for 3D printing.

Google AI Ultra subscribers

The upgraded Gemini 3 Deep Think is currently available only through the Gemini app for Google AI Ultra subscribers. Google has not said when, or if, the feature will be expanded to other users.

The move shows Google’s focus on positioning Gemini as a high-end AI tool for research, engineering and advanced problem-solving, as competition in the AI space continues to grow.