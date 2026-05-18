/Gates Foundation exits Microsoft, ends long-standing investment position

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has fully exited its investment in Microsoft, selling its remaining shares in the first quarter of 2026. The move marks the end of a long-standing financial link between the foundation and the company co-founded by Bill Gates.

According to regulatory filings cited in reports, the foundation’s trust sold its final 7.7 million Microsoft shares, valued at approximately $3.2 billion (around Rs 26,500 crore).

A phased exit over two years

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The exit did not happen all at once. It was part of a gradual reduction that began around two years ago. At that time, the foundation held about 28.5 million Microsoft shares, making it one of the largest positions in its portfolio.

The biggest reduction came in the third quarter of 2025, when nearly 65 per cent of the holding was sold. The final tranche was completed in early 2026, closing the remaining position.

Microsoft’s role in the foundation portfolio

For many years, Microsoft stock formed a major part of the foundation’s investments. The shares largely came from donations made by Bill Gates, who founded the company with Paul Allen in 1975. The foundation’s portfolio was also supported by contributions from Warren Buffett, who donated shares through Berkshire Hathaway.

At its peak in 2022, Microsoft accounted for about 27 per cent of the foundation’s total holdings, highlighting its importance in the overall investment strategy.

Why the foundation sold its shares

The decision to exit Microsoft is linked to a broader shift in the foundation’s strategy. Bill Gates has said that the foundation plans to spend down its endowment by 2045, rather than operate indefinitely like traditional charitable organisations. This approach requires more liquidity and diversification, as the foundation aims to increase its spending on global programmes. The foundation is expected to distribute around $9 billion (about Rs 74,700 crore) in grants in the current year alone, reflecting an accelerated pace of funding.

Portfolio after the Microsoft exit

Following the sale, the foundation’s investment portfolio is estimated to be worth around $31.7 billion (approximately Rs 2.63 lakh crore).

The exit reduces concentration in a single company and allows the foundation to allocate resources across a broader range of investments.

What this means for markets and philanthropy

The move signals a shift in how large philanthropic organisations manage their investments. Instead of holding long-term stakes in a single company, there is a growing focus on diversification and liquidity.

For Microsoft, the exit does not directly affect its operations, but it marks the end of a historic connection with one of its founders’ philanthropic initiatives.