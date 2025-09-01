/Future of healthcare: How artificial intelligence is transforming hospitals

AI is reshaping how doctors diagnose disease. Now, new AI-enabled tools can analyse scans, lab results, and even patient photos to help catch illnesses earlier.

Smarter Medical Imaging

Northwestern University in the US tested an AI tool that drafts X-ray reports, completing almost 95 per cent of the work. This trial showed that it boosted report-writing speed by about 40 per cent, allowing radiologists to focus on critical and more complex cases. Similarly, a researchers in China created a phone-based AI that identified childhood eye problems such as myopia or strabismus from simple photos, as per report it helps in catching nearly all cases as per report published in PubMed.

Early Warnings in Critical Care

Teams at Johns Hopkins University and Singapore have built AI-enabled systems that can spot signs of sepsis up to 12 hours earlier than doctors could normally detect. Sepsis is life-threatening if missed, and these “early warning” tools could save thousands of lives, according to the Mayo Clinic Platform.

Accuracy and Risks