/From task-based JDs to skills-driven adaptability: How to find the ‘right fit’ in an AI-driven world

Every job role today is anchored in a core set of skills, and the ability to adapt and grow as the role evolves. This new way of looking at jobs is also shifting gears in hiring. As per LinkedIn’s research, when offering interviews, recruiters today look at a balance of experience, skill-role fit, and academic qualifications.

This reset in the hiring approach is central to the final episode of ‘Beyond AI, CVs & JDs with LinkedIn’, created in collaboration with Zee Media. Featuring Ruchee Anand, APAC VP of Talent & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn, and Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro, the episode explores how recruiters must adapt hiring strategies to assess potential, not just pedigree.

From experience filters to skill signals

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Traditional experience filters no longer reflect real-world capability. As skills and roles evolve faster than ever, recruiters are struggling to find the right fit, with 54% saying only half or fewer applicants meet job requirements, highlighting the limitations of rigid hiring criteria.



This is where LinkedIn Hiring Assistant changes the equation. By shifting hiring from titles and linear career paths to skills, learning agility, and future-ready capabilities, Hiring Assistant helps recruiters surface candidates who are aligned not just to today’s role, but to where the role is headed. This approach mirrors a broader shift in hiring where 78% of recruiters in India now prioritise practical, transferable skills over formal degrees, widening access to talent and enabling faster, more confident hiring decisions.

Jain captures this shift and its enabler very clearly in the episode, “Many roles today demand hybrid skill combinations, such as Kafka systems engineering paired with MongoDB, which are very tough to find in the talent market. LinkedIn’s Hiring Assistant helped us fill one such niche role that had been open for nine months, in just weeks, by using predictive analysis that identifies candidates with a growth mindset and learning agility that matched the skilling requirements we were looking for.”

Learning agility is the real hiring advantage

The strongest hires are defined less by day-one readiness and more by learning agility, a proven predictor of long-term performance. During the episode, Anand says, “Having the humility to know that I don’t know enough, and asking how I can keep learning, is a very powerful skill.” This mindset matters as skill lifecycles continue to shorten. Jain illustrates this with a real-world example from Wipro, where marketing analysts with no prior AI background learned prompt engineering and built a chatbot that delivered 40% improvement in customer engagement.

Where recruiter judgement matters most

As hiring grows more complex, recruiter time and judgment become the most valuable assets in the process. By taking repetitive tasks off their plate, 42% of recruiters in India say AI gives them time back to focus on what matters most – personalised engagement and sharper judgement. In doing so, AI shifts hiring from transactional efficiency to intentional, human-led decision-making, enabling recruiters to become true talent architects.

Watch the final episode of Beyond AI, CVs & JDs to explore how careers are being redefined in real time <