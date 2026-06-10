/From Mythos to reality: Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5, its most powerful public AI model

Anthropic has officially released Claude Fable 5, bringing Mythos-level artificial intelligence to the public for the first time. Launched on June 9, 2026, Fable 5 marks a significant milestone in AI development, taking a model that was previously restricted to a small circle of cybersecurity professionals and infrastructure providers and making it available to enterprise customers and paid subscribers worldwide.

The road to Fable has been anything but ordinary. Anthropic first unveiled the Mythos model class in April 2026, but deliberately limited its rollout due to the model's advanced cybersecurity capabilities, capabilities so powerful they raised legitimate concerns about misuse. Mythos quickly became one of the most talked-about AI releases in recent memory, with prediction markets giving a 94% probability of a public release by June. Anthropic delivered.

But Fable 5 is not simply a rebranded Mythos. It is Mythos with guardrails. In high-risk domains like cybersecurity, biology, chemistry, and chemical distillation, Fable 5 automatically blocks responses and falls back to Claude Opus 4.8. Early data shows that at least 95% of Fable sessions run entirely on the new model's own responses, meaning the vast majority of real-world use cases operate without triggering any restrictions.

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The performance numbers back up the hype. Claude Fable 5 scored 80.3% on SWE-Bench Pro, a rigorous software engineering benchmark, and became the first AI model to cross the 90% threshold on Hex's analytical benchmark. On other tests, it outperformed Claude Opus 4.8 by more than 10%. Anthropic describes the model as purpose-built for ambitious, multi-day, asynchronous tasks that previous models simply could not sustain, think complex research pipelines, extended software development workflows, and long-horizon agentic tasks.

On the pricing front, Fable 5 comes at a premium. Both Fable 5 and the restricted Mythos 5 are priced at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens, double what Opus 4.8 costs. The model is available on Anthropic's own Claude Platform and through Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Foundry.

Anthropic also simultaneously launched Claude Mythos 5, essentially Fable 5 without the safety filters, but access remains tightly controlled, limited to a small group of vetted cyberdefenders and critical infrastructure providers.