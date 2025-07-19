/From failing NEET to Rs 72 lakh Rolls-Royce job: Here’s a Bengaluru student’s inspiring journey

Bengaluru student bags Rs 72 lakh Rolls-Royce job after missing NEET

Rithuparna KS to join jet engine division in Texas after excelling in engineering

A 20-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru, Rithuparna KS, has secured a job at Rolls-Royce.

Why is she in highlights?

Initially, she failed to get a medical seat through NEET. now she She set to join the company’s jet engine manufacturing division in Texas with an annual salary approximately of Rs 72.3 lakh as per reports.

Shift from medicine to engineering

Rithuparna had once thought to become a doctor, but she did not get a seat through the NEET entrance exam. then, she took a new direction and joined the robotics and automation engineering course at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management in Mangaluru in 2022.

After clearing Karnataka’s CET entrance, she developed an interest and hands-on learning in Robotics. in college She had worked on a project in which she designed a robot to help arecanut farmers, which helped her in earning recognition at an international conference in Goa. She had also worked with teams from NITK Surathkal and later she joined the Dakshina Kannada DC Fellowship.

Rolls-Royce internship leads to job offer

as per reports in her sixth semester, Rithuparna started an eight-month internship with Rolls-Royce. with her dedication during midnight shifts and ability to handle complex technical challenges impressed the seniors of the company. She received a pre-placement offer in December 2024.

Initially, she offered Rs 39.6 lakh per year; Later her salary was increased to Rs 72.3 lakh in April 2025, based on her contributions during the internship. As per her LinkedIn profile, she enjoys developing solutions to real-world problems and is passionate about robotics.

Global career begins at 20

After completing her seventh semester, Rithuparna will officially join Rolls-Royce’s team in Texas, making her one of the youngest recruits in their jet engine division. As per media reports.