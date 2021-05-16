Features of 'Twitter Blue', company's upcoming paid service revealed!

Twitter is expected to roll out its paid subscription model widely dubbed as “Twitter Blue” in the coming months. The company has been working on the model for a year now and more details about the features will be made available with time.

Meanwhile, here’s all that we know so far.

Twitter Blue pricing

Looks like the subscription model will be priced at $2.99 per month (roughly 218 rupees).

Twitter Blue "Collections"

A user who digs through new and upcoming features also reported that it would have a “Collections” feature which would allow users to collect important tweets and store them at one place, making it easier for them to find the posts later.

Twitter Blue "Bookmarks Collections"

In addition, Twitter Blue will offer a “Bookmarks Collections” feature whereby users will be able to bookmark in different locations - a sort of folder-based storage model.

Undo Tweets

And the company is also set to offer its paying customers the chance to “undo tweets”. Essentially, this will allow users to quickly delete a tweet which may have errors or other discrepancies. This undo option will be available for a short while immediately after posting the tweet. This will be a customisable feature, and users may decide how long they want the option to be available.

In addition, users will reportedly be able to decide where all the option may be used including original tweets, user replies, quote retweets, etc.

Twitter Blue will have many subscription models

That’s not all! The Twitter subscription will be tier-based, implying features will be made available to users based on the price they pay.

In July 2020, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that the company would “set a really high bar” for whenever it begins rolling out its paid services. But it is unclear when the service begin rolling out in the world and still remains in testing phase. And we still don’t know if the paid functionality would eliminate advertisements altogether.

Would you pay for these add-on benefits, or is regular Twitter enough for your needs?