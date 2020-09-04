FAU-G, Indian alternative to PUBG, set to enter market after China app ban

FAU-G, a made-in-India alternative to PUBG Mobile, was announced on Friday by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The game is being published by Bengaluru-based nCore games.

FAU-G is short for Fearless and United-Guards, and tweets say it will donate 20 percent of its revenue to the government's fund-raising initiative Bharat Ke Veer, a trust started by Kumar.

The announcement comes close on the heels of the government ban on PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite alongside other 116 mobile apps in the country that had a linkage with China. The game was quite popular among young Indian mobile gamers.

Akshay Kumar promoted the development of FAU-G through Twitter. It is touted to be a contribution towards the “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He posted, "Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG."

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020 ×

Indian game industry veteran Vishal Gondal also took to Twitter to promote FAU-G.

Reports say the game is expected to launch by the end of October with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop. This will be followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases.

The game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.