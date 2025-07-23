/Faster than ferraris All about tesla model s: reaches 0-100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds

The Tesla Model S Plaid is faster than many supercars in acceleration; it hit 100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds. With around 1,000 horsepower and a 600 km range, it is one of the fastest EV, but this model of Tesla still not officially available in India.
One of the fastest electric car
The Tesla Model S Plaid is known for being one of the fastest electric production cars in the world. According to Tesla’s official website, the Model S Plaid can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds, which makes it faster than many supercars like ferraris, which is especially known for their acceleration.
The Model S is a fully electric luxury sedan car by Tesla. First introduced in 2012, the Model S has continued to evolve over the years with new technology and higher performance.
Plaid version of the Tesla Model S comes with a tri-motor all-wheel drive, which delivers over 1,000 horsepower. This helps the car reach a top speed of 322 km/h. Tesla claims that the car also has a range of around 600 kilometres on a full charge.
This model has a minimalist interior, with a 17-inch central touchscreen, yoke-style steering, and it support for features like wireless gaming and video streaming. It also includesTesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving capabilities, though few experts report say these features still require driver attention.
Apart from its speed, the Tesla Model S is also known for its software updates, which can improve the car’s performance and features even after its purchase. The car also offers fast charging through Tesla’s Supercharger network.
The Model S uses a low centre of gravity due to its floor-mounted battery pack, which improves handling and stability. It also includes features like adaptive air suspension and active safety technologies.
As of now, Tesla has not officially launched the Model S in India yet. Some Model S cars have been imported privately, but they come at a high price due to import duties.
The Tesla Model S shows how far electric cars have come not just in range and comfort, but also in raw performance that can match or beat many fuel-powered sports cars. For now, it remains one of the best examples of combining speed with sustainability.