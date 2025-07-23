/Faster than ferraris All about tesla model s: reaches 0-100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds

One of the fastest electric car

The Tesla Model S Plaid is known for being one of the fastest electric production cars in the world. According to Tesla’s official website, the Model S Plaid can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds, which makes it faster than many supercars like ferraris, which is especially known for their acceleration.

The Model S is a fully electric luxury sedan car by Tesla. First introduced in 2012, the Model S has continued to evolve over the years with new technology and higher performance.

Power and performance of Tesla Model S

Plaid version of the Tesla Model S comes with a tri-motor all-wheel drive, which delivers over 1,000 horsepower. This helps the car reach a top speed of 322 km/h. Tesla claims that the car also has a range of around 600 kilometres on a full charge.





This model has a minimalist interior, with a 17-inch central touchscreen, yoke-style steering, and it support for features like wireless gaming and video streaming. It also includesTesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving capabilities, though few experts report say these features still require driver attention.

What sets it apart?

Apart from its speed, the Tesla Model S is also known for its software updates, which can improve the car’s performance and features even after its purchase. The car also offers fast charging through Tesla’s Supercharger network.

The Model S uses a low centre of gravity due to its floor-mounted battery pack, which improves handling and stability. It also includes features like adaptive air suspension and active safety technologies.

Not available in India?

As of now, Tesla has not officially launched the Model S in India yet. Some Model S cars have been imported privately, but they come at a high price due to import duties.