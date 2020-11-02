Fashion site unveils new and improved 'Zozosuit 2'

Online fashion retailer Zozo Inc 3092.T has unveiled a successor to its ‘Zozosuit’ body measurement suit, one of a series of failed projects before founder Yusaku Maezawa was released, promising greater accuracy through design and software changes.

The original Polka Dot Zozosuit, which, when scanned with a smartphone, allowed users to upload their measurements and order tailor-made clothing, garnered great interest but failed to generate sales due to wrong size complaints.

Zozo, which is controlled by SoftBank’s home internet business, claims the new bodycon “Zozosuit 2” has 50 times the markers, delivering the high-resolution scans needed to recommend items like sportswear and underwear. -clothing.

The fashion retailer said it is looking for partners and hopes to deliver the costume within a year.

Accurate, easy-to-use body measurement technology has become a holy grail for online fashion retailers trying to reduce their returns. The industry was boosted by consumer home shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zozo already distributes the ‘Zozomat’, which can be used to measure feet for personalized sizing recommendations.