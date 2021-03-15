Facebook set to label all COVID-related posts to battle misinformation

Facebook on Monday said that it has begun labelling all posts that discuss the safety of COVID-19 shots, while adding that the company plans on labelling all posts about the vaccines soon.

The company has faced criticism for how it handles misinformation that was rampantly spreading, and continues to spread on the platform. Most of this information now pertains to vaccines, while government across the world attempt to inoculate populations.

In a blog post, the company announced plans to launch a tool in the United States offering more information to people about the vaccines, and plans to add an information area about COVID-19 on Instagram.

Social media platforms became the hotbeds of misleading claims about COVID-19 and vaccines during the pandemic. Facebook and Instagram recently tightened policies regarding misinformation about the virus.

Even then, the platforms continue to host a large number of accounts, pages, and groups that promote false claims about the vaccines.



In an interview, the company’s Chief Product Officer Chris Cox said that Facebook takes false claims “very seriously”.

The company claims that it will label all Facebook and Instagram posts that talk about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. The label will add how vaccines undergo testing and safety trials before being rolled out.