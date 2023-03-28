Elon Musk's brain implant company in search of human trials partner

Neuralink, which is Elon Musk's brain implant company, has apparently approached one of the biggest neurosurgery centres in the United States.

The company reportedly deems the centres as a potential clinical trials partner. According to six people familiar with the matter, the tech company prepares to test its devices on humans once regulators allow for it.

California-based Neuralink is a US neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain–computer interfaces. The company hopes it will eventually be a cure for intractable conditions such as paralysis and blindness. It has been developing brain implants since 2016.

The idea appeared to be revolutionary, but the US Food and Drug Administration rejected its application to progress to human trials in early 2022.

According to a Reuters report, FDA cited major safety concerns. Meanwhile, the company has since been working to address the agency's concerns, and it is unclear if and when it will be successful.

The company has since been working to address the agency's concerns, and it is unclear if and when it will be successful.

Neuralink has been talking to Barrow Neurological Institute, a Phoenix, Arizona-based neurological disease treatment and research organization, to help carry out the human trials, the sources said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE