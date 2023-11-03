Elon Musk warns Rishi Sunak against killer robots, advanced forms of AI

Elon Musk sat opposite British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the UK Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit in London where Musk said that in a "future of abundance", not many people would need to have a job due to the presence of advanced forms of Artificial Intelligence.

The duo were joined by an audience of UK cabinet ministers, tech executives as well as the American rapper will.i.am.

"There will come a point where no job is needed," Musk said.

"You can have a job if you want to have a job. But the AI will be able to do everything. I don't know if that makes people comfortable or uncomfortable. It's both good and bad. One of the challenges in the future will be how do we find meaning in life."

Furthermore, Musk and Sunak debated the potential risks posed by frontier AI models. Musk advocated for a "referee" and an "off switch" that he said must be built into the models to "throw it into a safe state".

The duo also discussed the potential benefits of AI, with Musk saying: "One of my sons has trouble making friends and an AI friend would be great for him."

Reflecting how AI can help individuals trying to learn online, Musk hailed the AI as potentially "the best and most patient tutor".

Was this a Sunak-Musk alliance at UK AI summit?

Elon Musk ended up ticking every box for the embattled UK Prime Minister who remains unpopular in the country, according to the polls.

Musk praised London as a destination for AI companies and hailed the AI Safety Summit's purported achievements that the owner of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, himself made fun of hours before the summit was to begin.

Musk also backed Sunak's decision to invite China to the summit, a decision the Conservative Party leader faced flak for from his party colleagues.