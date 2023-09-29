Elon Musk to transform X with features of download, live video

Social media platform X, which is known as Twitter, has gone through numerous transformations, which include the removal of blue checkmarks and rebranding, ever since it was taken over by billionaire Elon Musk.



Now, a fresh feature is being rolled out by the microblogging platform which will enable users to conduct live video broadcasts.



The billionaire recently took to X, then Twitter, where he mentioned that he will be testing the live stream at X and added that Tier 99 Nightmare dungeon will be speedrun by him on Diablo (with no malignant hearts).



Previously, Musk shared an image of a camera icon and wrote the message, "Live video now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post."

Live video now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post: pic.twitter.com/ILQEQFmY5R — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2023 ×

A live stream was also conducted by Musk on X via his @ElonMusk account. During the live stream, the billionaire asked humorously if the live broadcast was working properly. Later, he showcased his colleagues on the livestream and engaged in bicep curls with a 45-pound dumbbell.

Features likely to remain exclusive to subscribers

The live stream of Elon Musk garnered an impressive 12.1 million views.



Nevertheless, Musk along with his team have not been able to clarify when this feature will become accessible publicly on X or if it will remain exclusive to X Blue subscribers, a practice which has been generally followed with most new features which has been introduced on the platform.



Musk further revealed that X will now allow downloads, however, this feature will also be restricted only to verified users. Furthermore, the owner of the video must give permission for downloading to ensure that videos are not getting downloaded by individuals without the consent of the creator.

A unique stream-saving option will be offered by X. Posting the broadcast allows users to showcase the stream on their main page in the form of a post. The user can also save the broadcast on the device, for those who need it as a regular video or want to post it online.

Verified users can now download videos if the content creator allows it pic.twitter.com/L0lGQe0iPI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2023 ×

However, using the mobile app of X, the user can make light edits to the broadcast or stream. The users have for some time been asking for access to download videos from X, and now that the platform will finally be providing this option, a lot of users will find it easy to save videos without the requirement for third-party bots.

