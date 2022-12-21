Elon Musk to resign as Twitter CEO once he finds 'someone foolish enough'

Hours after reports emerged claiming that Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is actively searching for a new CEO of Twitter, Musk announced that he would soon step down as Twitter CEO. The development comes a day after Elon Musk lost a Twitter poll in which he had asked his over 122 million Twitter followers if he should step down as the Chief Executive Officer of the social media platform.

Musk said he plans to run Twitter’s engineering as owner. Reports say that it is hard to tell what is left of other operations, such as legal and communication, some of which have been gutted.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and servers teams," Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Of over 17.5 million people who participated in Musk's Twitter poll, about 57.5 per cent asked him to step down.

Many Tweeples said that the poll may have been manipulated by bots, autonomous non-human programs on the internet posing as humans. Musk responded with a prompt one-word response: "interesting".

Musk has been almost single-handedly running Twitter since he bought it in October for $44 billion. He said early on that he didn’t plan to stay permanently as CEO and he has surrounded himself with a few trusted people, some of whom have suggested they’d be ready to take on what Musk calls a thankless task. “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted earlier this week.

In November, Musk said, “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.”

His takeover of the microblogging site has been riddled with controversies, starting from firing employees, to jacking up the price of Twitter’s Blue subscription plan.

The “Chief Twit” has repeatedly claimed that since he took over Twitter, the usage has reached an all-time high and that hate speech impressions have fallen.

Since taking over Twitter in October 2020, Elon Musk has helmed over the firings or departures of roughly 5,000 of Twitter’s 7,500 employees.

