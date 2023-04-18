Elon Musk to launch his AI platform 'TruthGPT'

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday (April 17) that he will launch an artificial intelligence (AI) platform, in an apparent challenge to ChatGPT. In an interview with Fox News, Musk said "I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT,' or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe." Musk reasoned that AI would see people as an interesting part of the universe and decide not to "annihilate humans."

"And I think this might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe, it is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe," Musk, the CEO of Twitter and Tesla said.

Musk said on Monday that AI is more dangerous than "mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production in the sense that is, it has the potential, however, small one would regard that probability, it's not trivial, it has the potential of civilisational destruction."

Musk's announcement to launch an AI platform comes weeks after he, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, prominent scientists and other tech industry notables called for a six-month pause to the AI race. In an open letter on March 29, signed by Musk and others, warned that AI systems with “human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity” — from flooding the internet with disinformation and automating away jobs to more catastrophic future risks out of the realms of science fiction."

Following the news of this letter, Musk registered a firm named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada, as per a state filing. The firm listed Musk as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk's family office, as secretary.

Previously too, Musk has warned about the dangers of AI. In March, he said, "AI stresses me out."

He co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but stepped down from the company's board three years later. In 2019, Musk tweeted he left OpenAI because he had to focus on Tesla and SpaceX.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE