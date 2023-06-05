Elon Musk suffers major setback as Twitter's US revenue drops 59 per cent since takeover

In a major setback to Elon Musk, Twitter's US revenue has witnessed a massive slump of 59 per cent since he took over the company last year. Internal presentations circulating in media showed that Twitter's revenue for the period between April 1 and the first week of May had dropped to $88 million, a 59 per cent drop compared to the same period last year.

This comes even as Elon Musk claimed earlier that all advertisers had come back to the platform after initial concerns over content moderation and hate speech. Internal reports also show that the company has regularly missed its US sales targets over the past few months, sometimes by even 30 per cent. Concerns over content moderation on Twitter According to some Twitter employees, advertisers in the US could be abandoning the platform over the rise of pornographic and hate speech content on the platform. According to media reports, high-profile companies including Chevrolet, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Ford, and Jeep have halted advertising on the site. In November, a report emerged which claimed that almost half of the company's top 100 advertisers, who spent more than $2 billion on Twitter ads since the beginning of 2020, had halted their campaigns on Twitter.

However, Musk claimed in April this year that Twitter 'could be profitable' as 'almost all advertisers have come back or said they are going to come back'. But that appears unlikely in the near future, fretted some Twitter employees. Twitter Blue subscription model in tatters Although Elon Musk, in an attempt to shore up Twitter's revenue, has introduced paid features like 'Twitter Blue' on the social media platform, a report in early May revealed that more than half of Twitter Blue's earliest subscribers were not showing interest in renewing the subscription. According to a Mashable report, Out of about 150,000 early Twitter Blue subscribers, "just around 68,157 have stuck around and maintained a paid subscription as of April 30".