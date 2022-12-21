Elon Musk searching for new Twitter CEO, say reports

Elon Musk is actively searching for the new CEO of Twitter, CNBC reported quoting sources. It comes days after the tech billionaire conducted an opinion poll in the microblogging site asking whether he should step down or not.

A majority of 17 million respondents voted for Musk to leave the post.

CNBC further reported that the search for a new CEO began before the Twitter poll was made.

The fact that Twitter will get a new CEO was expected as Musk, after acquiring the company for $44 billion in October, has repeatedly stated that his position would temporary.

In November, Musk said, “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.”

His takeover of the microblogging site has been riddled with controversies, starting from firing employees, to jacking up the price of Twitter’s Blue subscription plan.

The “Chief Twit” has also repeatedly claimed that ever since he took over Twitter, the usage has reached an all-time high and that hate speech impressions have fallen.

There were also reports that Tesla investors have been unhappy with the 51-year-old for spending more time on managing Twitter and neglecting his electric car company.

Moreover, Tesla shares have lost more than 60 per cent in value this year, with some saying his obsession with Twitter is destroying the brand.

Last week, Leo KoGuan, the third largest individual shareholder in Tesla, said that Musk should to step down as the boss of the electric car maker.

"Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO. Tesla needs and deserves to have [a] working full time CEO," he tweeted.

