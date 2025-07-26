/Elon Musk predicts a future where robots make money less important

Elon Musk believes the future could look very different from today. The world's first trillionaire, whose wealth recently surpassed $1.2 trillion following SpaceX's blockbuster IPO, says artificial intelligence and humanoid robots could eventually create an era of abundance where goods and services become far cheaper and easier to access.

His latest comments came on X, where he responded to a post discussing the future potential of humanoid robots. The original post claimed that millions of advanced robots could rebuild entire cities in months and suggested that billions of such machines could transform the global economy by 2045.

Musk replied with a short but striking message: “Amazing abundance for all!”

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What does 'amazing abundance' mean?

The phrase appears to reflect Musk's long-held belief that AI and robots will dramatically increase productivity. In Musk's vision, machines would handle much of the world's manufacturing, logistics, construction and service work. As a result, products and services could become cheaper because the cost of labour would fall significantly. Rather than focusing on scarcity, Musk believes society could move towards abundance, where many necessities become widely available. His comments have attracted additional attention because Tesla has reportedly filed a trademark application related to the phrase "Amazing Abundance". The move has fuelled speculation that the company may use the term as part of its future messaging around robotics and artificial intelligence.

Tesla's Optimus robot is central to the plan

At the centre of Musk's vision is Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus. Tesla has spent several years developing the robot, which is designed to perform repetitive, physically demanding and potentially dangerous tasks. The company believes Optimus could eventually work in factories, warehouses, offices and even homes. Musk has repeatedly argued that humanoid robots could become more significant to Tesla's future than its electric vehicle business. Supporters see Optimus as a potentially transformative product. Critics point out that large-scale deployment remains years away and that significant technical challenges still exist.

Why Musk says money may become less important

Musk recently expanded on these ideas during the 2026 Abundance Summit. According to Musk, advances in AI and robotics could eventually create so much economic output that traditional ideas about income and work may change. "We're going to have universal high income," Musk said during the event. He argued that AI systems and robots may eventually produce goods and services at such a scale that people will have access to a much higher standard of living regardless of their employment status. Musk even suggested that money could become less relevant in the distant future if abundance becomes widespread. However, he has not provided detailed explanations for how such a system would function economically or politically.

The debate over AI and jobs

Musk's vision arrives at a time when AI is already reshaping workplaces. Companies across technology, finance and consulting have increasingly adopted AI tools to automate tasks previously handled by employees. Major firms including Amazon, Meta, Oracle and Tata Consultancy Services have announced workforce reductions while simultaneously increasing AI investments. Supporters argue that technological advances have historically created new opportunities even as older jobs disappeared. Others worry that AI could disrupt labour markets faster than societies can adapt.

Tesla is not alone in the robot race