The race to build more powerful artificial intelligence models is about to get even more competitive. Elon Musk has announced that Grok 4.5 will be released to the public tomorrow after completing private beta testing.

In a post on X, Musk said the launch follows "strong positive feedback" from users in the beta programme. He described Grok 4.5 as an "Opus-class" model, comparing it with Anthropic's Claude family of AI models, while claiming it is faster, more token-efficient and cheaper to run.

The announcement comes as AI companies continue to compete on speed, reasoning ability and operating costs rather than simply building larger models.

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What is new in Grok 4.5?



According to Musk, Grok 4.5 is built on SpaceXAI's new 1.5 trillion-parameter V9 foundation model, making it one of the company's most advanced AI systems. Earlier this month, Musk said the model had entered private beta testing at SpaceX and Tesla, where engineers tested its coding, reasoning and general-purpose capabilities before a wider rollout.

Although SpaceXAI has not released detailed benchmark results, Musk claims the new model delivers better performance while using fewer computing resources, making it cheaper to operate than previous versions.

Why is this launch important?

The AI industry is becoming increasingly competitive, Over the past few months, companies including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Meta have all released more capable AI models with improved reasoning and coding abilities.

Instead of focusing only on raw performance, developers are now trying to make models more efficient. Lower computing costs allow companies to serve more users while reducing the expensive infrastructure needed to run advanced AI systems. If Musk's claims prove accurate, Grok 4.5 could strengthen SpaceXAI's position in the rapidly growing AI market.

Competition continues to intensify