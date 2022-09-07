Elon Musk attacks Twitter once again, says 90 per cent of comments on his account are fake

The problems between Elon Musk and Twitter are not showing any signs of going away as the Tesla CEO attacked the social media company once again. Musk had earlier claimed that around 20 per cent of Twitter’s total users were fake and he doubled down on the accusations as he shared screenshots of replies by a fake Twitter account of Changpeng Zhao, Founder and CEO of crypto exchange Binance.

Along with the screenshot, Musk also wrote that around 90 per cent of comments on his tweets are fake and they are posted by bots or spam profiles which are rampant on the social networking website.

And 90% of my comments are bots 🤖 pic.twitter.com/A7RKyNJZoR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022 ×

"And 90 per cent of my comments are bots," he tweeted.

Musk walked out of the proposed $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter after he alleged that the number of fake profiles on the site is more than 5 per cent (as claimed by the company). Musk also said that he wanted to go ahead with the deal but was not provided access to data by the Twitter authorities.

Also read | Documents on foreign nuclear defences were found in Mar-a-Lago raid: Report

Earlier this month, Dan Woods, Global Head of Intelligence at cybersecurity company F5, told The Australian that his company has found that around 80 per cent of Twitter profiles are fake, according to Reuters. Musk posted the article on Twitter and criticised them for providing false information during the takeover deal.

Twitter and Musk are currently engaged in a legal battle over the failure of the takeover deal with the former asking for financial compensation and the trial is slated to start on October 17.

(With inputs from agencies)