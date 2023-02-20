Edward Snowden lashes out at Elon Musk for blocking his wife's Twitter account

Former US intelligence contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden, who is now in Russia, has criticised social media platform Twitter and its owner Elon Musk after the platform blocked his wife's Twitter account over 'nudity'.

On Sunday (February 19), Snowden posted the picture in question. It shows Snowden's wife Lindsay Mill holding her naked baby.

"Twitter just locked my wife @lsjourneys's account for an ancient baby photo that even *spineless Instagram* had no problem with. Do parents need to worry? Are baby butts, happy bath photos, etc. banworthy now?" tweeted Snowden.

He followed it up with a Quote tweet tagging Elon Musk and criticised Twitter's algorithm.

"Does this look like pornography to you, @ElonMusk? If you have a machine handing out bans for pictures that could be on a Hallmark Card, it's time to dial back the algorithm. Just my opinion,"

Does this look like pornography to you, @ElonMusk? If you have a machine handing out bans for pictures that could be on a Hallmark Card, it's time to dial back the algorithm.



Till the time of publishing this story, Musk had not replied to Snowden and his wife's account was restored.

Interestingly, in one of his replies to his original tweets, Snowden has said that his tweet to Elon Musk had a 'grand total of 27 impressions'. Snowden's Twitter account has 5.8 million followers.

Twitter users have expressed various opinions on Snowden's tweet.

"Given that predators sometimes share child abuse materials that include infants, your wife's photo was probably caught in the broader net meant to remove that material. Through manual appeal I am sure she'll be restored. No system is perfect. @ellagirwin," said a user.

"Twitter & Insta both allow pornographic content openly, but their moral policing is so disgusting for such posts.

Almost 90%of Insta is nothing but pornified content(images or vids or egotistical texts). Porn with 'filters', of course. Gaawd bless our Tech world," said another.

Twitter & Insta both allow pornographic content openly, but their moral policing is so disgusting for such posts.

