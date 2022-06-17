Dutch company Lightyear to launch world’s first solar car by the end of 2022

A dutch company, Lightyear, is launching the world’s first production-ready solar car that will hit the roads later this year promising months of charge-less driving in summer. The Lightyear 0 will have curved solar panels in its roof, hood and trunk that top up the electric battery as it drives. The first delivery in Europe could be as early as November.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Lex Hoefsloot said at the reveal of the Lightyear 0 model, “Electric cars are a step in the right direction, but they are dependent on the grid, which is still dependent on mostly fossil fuel energy. Adding a new source, the sun, adds certainty that you will always have that charge and you will have to charge a lot less often.”

The interior of the vehicle is vegan and eco-friendly, featuring plant-based leather, fabrics made from recycled PET bottles and wooden deco elements from sustainably-restructured rattan palm.

When asked about the battery, Hoefsloot says, "The powertrain is the most efficient in the world," adding that the car's aerodynamic shape and four in-wheel motors enable a smaller battery to provide the same range.

That means "the whole car is lighter, and you get into this positive feedback cycle where everything can become lighter as well. That's how we've been able to get to 1,575 kilograms. If you look at other cars that offer a similar range, they're all about 40% heavier," he added.

The car has a maximum speed of just 100 mph, while its 0 to 100 mph time is 10 seconds. The company will launch 946 models, one of them costing around €250,000 ($262,000).

