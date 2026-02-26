/Don’t compete with AI, build around it: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s advice to young professionals

Artificial intelligence is moving faster than many people expected. According to Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, society may not be fully prepared for the scale of change ahead.

Speaking on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast WTF Is, Amodei compared the current AI moment to “standing on the shore while a massive wave gathers in the distance”.

For young Indians choosing careers today, his message was clear: do not compete against AI build around it.

‘What should a 25-year-old learn today?’

During the podcast, Kamath asked a question many students face: which skills will stay relevant in the next decade?

Amodei suggested focusing on three broad areas:

Build skills that work with AI

Focus on human-centred tasks

Develop strong analytical thinking

He said roles that involve understanding people, emotions, real-world behaviour and decision-making may remain valuable for longer than routine technical tasks.

“I would think about tasks that are human-centred, tasks that involve relating to people,” Amodei said.

Coding vs software engineering: What may change first?

One of the strongest points he made was about coding.

“I think coding is going away first,” he said, referring to basic programming tasks that AI models are increasingly able to perform.

However, he made a distinction between coding and full software engineering.

While AI may handle code generation, system architecture, product design, user understanding and managing AI systems may take longer to automate.

He added that areas like:

Design thinking

Understanding customer demand

Coordinating AI tools

Making judgement-based decisions

are likely to remain human-driven for a longer period.

The ‘5 percent’ advantage in an AI world

Amodei also explained what he called a “comparative advantage” in the AI age.

Even if humans only do 5 percent of a task while AI does 95 percent, that small portion can become highly valuable.

“If you’re only doing five percent of the task, that five percent gets super-amplified,” he said.

In simple terms, AI could increase productivity sharply. A single individual could produce 10 or even 20 times more output using AI tools.

However, he also admitted uncertainty about the long-term effect on jobs.

“I can’t guarantee that more jobs will be created than destroyed,” he has said in other discussions on AI impact.

The safe bet: Human + Physical + Analytical

For young Indians planning their future, Amodei suggested combining:

Human-centred skills

Work connected to the physical world

Strong analytical foundations

He said mixing these elements may offer more stability than focusing only on routine technical tasks.

India has one of the world’s youngest workforces. According to government data, over 65 percent of India’s population is below 35 years of age. This makes career planning in the AI era especially important.

Amodei’s broader warning was that AI progress is accelerating rapidly, while education systems and regulatory structures are struggling to keep pace.

What this means for India’s youth

The message was not to avoid technology. Instead, it was to rethink how careers are built.

Rather than asking, “Will AI replace me?”, the better question may be, “How can I use AI to become more effective?”

As AI systems become more capable, roles based purely on repetitive digital work may face pressure. But jobs that combine empathy, judgement, real-world understanding and critical thinking may prove more resilient.