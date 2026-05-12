/Discord launches Nitro Rewards, offers Xbox Game Pass access to subscribers

Discord has introduced a new feature called Nitro Rewards, aimed at increasing the value of its subscription service. The update gives Nitro subscribers access to additional benefits, including the base tier of Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost.

The move reflects Discord’s broader strategy to strengthen its subscription model while keeping the core platform free for users. According to the company, Nitro Rewards is designed to improve user retention and make the paid offering more attractive.

What Nitro Rewards offers to users

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Nitro Rewards is available to both Nitro Basic subscribers, priced at $2.99 per month, and standard Nitro users, which costs $9.99 per month. The main highlight at launch is access to the base tier of Xbox Game Pass.

This includes:

Access to more than 50 PC and console games

Titles such as Fallout 4, Stardew Valley and DayZ

Around 10 hours of cloud gaming

In addition to gaming access, subscribers will also receive discounts ranging from 15 per cent to 30 per cent on selected gaming hardware from brands such as Logitech G, SteelSeries and KontrolFreek.

Why Discord is expanding its subscription model

Discord has maintained a model where its main features are available for free, with Nitro offering optional upgrades such as HD streaming, custom profiles and larger file uploads.

However, this approach makes user acquisition and monetisation more challenging. By adding rewards and external partnerships, Discord is aiming to increase the perceived value of its subscription and encourage more users to upgrade.

Company officials have said that Nitro is already a major contributor to revenue and continues to grow each year. The new rewards programme is expected to strengthen this growth further.

Growing role of Discord beyond gaming

Originally launched as a platform for gamers, Discord has expanded into a broader community space. It is now used by various groups, including technology communities, developers, and social groups organising events.

The platform has grown to over 90 million daily active users, reflecting its increasing role in online communication. This expansion has also made it important for Discord to balance growth with user safety and platform management.

Challenges around safety and regulation

As Discord’s user base grows, the company is also facing challenges related to online safety. Reports suggest that the platform is preparing to introduce age-verification measures in response to concerns around child safety.

These steps come as technology platforms face increasing scrutiny from regulators and legal challenges related to user protection.

What this means for the business