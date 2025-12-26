/Cursor CEO Michael Truell warns developers against over-relying on AI coding tools

Michael Truell, chief executive of AI coding startup Cursor, has warned that “vibe coding”, a growing trend where developers rely heavily on AI-generated code without fully understanding it, could create weak foundations in software systems. He said this while speaking at a Fortune Brainstorm AI conference. Truell said while AI tools can help developers move faster, using them without strong engineering discipline may lead to fragile code that is hard to maintain, scale or secure in the long run.

Speaking about the rapid adoption of generative AI coding assistants, Truell said the problem is not the technology itself but how it is being used. He also explained that some developers accept AI-written code simply because it appears to work, without properly reviewing its structure, logic and long-term impact. This approach may save time initially but can cause serious technical debt later.

What is ‘vibe coding’ and why it worries experts

“vibe coding” is commonly used to describe a casual style of development where programmers rely on AI suggestions, prompts and auto-generated solutions instead of carefully designing systems. Truell warned that this mindset risks turning software engineering into guesswork, especially when teams stop asking why a piece of code works and focus only on whether it runs.

He said software built this way may function at first but can fail under pressure, such as during scaling, security testing or integration with other systems. Over time, fixing such issues becomes more expensive and complex. Truell added that strong fundamentals, such as understanding system design, testing and documentation, remain essential even in an AI-assisted world.

AI tools need human judgement, not blind trust

Truell made it clear that Cursor itself is designed to help developers write better code, not replace careful thinking. He said AI tools should act as assistants that speed up work, while humans remain responsible for decisions, reviews and architecture. He stressed that developers must still read, test and understand what AI produces, especially for core systems.

Industry experts quoted in similar reports have echoed this concern, warning that unchecked AI-generated code could introduce security flaws and reliability issues. Truell said companies that balance speed with discipline are more likely to benefit from AI in the long term, while those chasing quick results may face problems later.

