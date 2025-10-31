/Create your own AI character: OpenAI rolls out big 'Sora 2' update

OpenAI has rolled out an update for its AI video generator Sora, introducing new tools that let users create reusable characters, stitch clips together, and explore trending videos through leaderboards.

Character cameos: Turning anything into a digital avatar

The biggest addition to the Sora 2 update is the introduction of “character cameos,” a feature that lets users turn almost any image or person into a reusable avatar for AI-generated videos.

As per OpenAI’s official release notes, this feature will allow users to create an original persona that can appear in multiple videos. These cameos can be based on people, pets, drawings, or even toys.

“Each character comes with its own permissions,” OpenAI explained. “You can keep it private, share it with friends, or make it public for anyone to use.” Users can also assign each character a display name and handle, tagging them to make cameo appearances in videos.

The feature builds on an earlier version of Sora that allowed users to make AI-generated likenesses of themselves for use in videos. However, it remains unclear how OpenAI plans to verify if uploaded images represent real or fictional people, especially given ongoing debates about the ethical use of AI-generated likenesses.

New tools: clip stitching and community leaderboards

OpenAI has also added a video stitching function, allowing users to combine several short clips into longer, multi-scene videos. This gives creators greater flexibility to tell full stories or create more cinematic experiences directly within the Sora app.

The update further introduces leaderboards that highlight the most remixed videos and the most popular cameo characters. The feature aims to encourage creativity and community participation by spotlighting top user-generated content.

As of now, it is available to users in the United States, Canada, Japan, and South Korea can sign up for Sora without an invitation code to try the new tools.

Trademark dispute and wider availability

The update comes shortly after Cameo, a celebrity video platform, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against OpenAI for using the term “cameo” in Sora’s features. OpenAI has not commented publicly on the legal dispute.