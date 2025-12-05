A major Cloudflare outage on 5 December 2025 caused internet disruptions across several countries, making many popular websites and apps inaccessible. Cloudflare confirmed that it is facing an “internal service degradation”, which is affecting its global network.

Cloudflare is one of the most widely used internet infrastructure providers. Millions of websites rely on it for security, traffic routing and content delivery. Because of this, even a short disruption often impacts many online platforms at the same time.

Cloudflare confirms internal issue

Cloudflare’s status page shows that the company is investigating a problem inside its systems that has led to degraded performance.

The company has also reported a large number of empty pages appearing when using the List API on Workers KV namespaces, and increased errors for customers running Workers scripts.

Cloudflare said a fix has now been implemented and that engineers are monitoring the results. (Source: Cloudflare Status Page)

Cloudflare has not yet shared the exact cause. Outages like this are rare but tend to have large-scale effects because of Cloudflare’s role as a backend service for many major platforms.

Netizens express frustration

Social media was flooded with posts from frustrated users across the world.

Many reported that their work and businesses were disrupted due to the outage. Some demanded quick answers from the company, saying that repeated service failures are affecting productivity and online operations.

Users also highlighted how essential Cloudflare has become for day-to-day internet usage, urging the company to ensure better reliability.

Major platforms affected

Many well-known platforms became slow or stopped working during the outage.