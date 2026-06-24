/Chinese AI which runs locally challenges premium models like ChatGPT and Claude

A new open-weight AI model is fast becoming popular, challenging expensive, premium subscriptions like ChatGPT or Claude. A Chinese AI company called Z.ai (formerly Zhipu AI) has released GLM 5.2, which offers frontier-level performance that can be run entirely on local hardware. It goes against a major assumption - that premium subscriptions are the only way to go. ChatGPT and Claude are closed systems, while GLM 5.2 gives developers direct access to the model itself.

Open Source gives you everything, from model weights to training code, a data processing pipeline, an evaluation framework and often the training dataset. Open-source and open-weight AI models are highly flexible and cheaper, but earlier fell behind bigger models. But Meta’s Llama family, Mistral, and GLM 5.2, are now highlighting that not every task needs the most expensive AI model. Not every business needs to solve world-class theoretical logic, and simply needs open models that can complete the majority of their work at a low cost.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Challenges with open models

GLM 5.2 is a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) model boasting 744-billion to 753-billion parameters. It features a 1-million-token context window, meaning it can process entire codebases or libraries of books simultaneously. Being an "open-weight" model, it lets developers download its "brain" directly. This allows companies in sensitive industries, like finance or medicine, to keep all data in-house instead of sending it to third-party corporate cloud servers.