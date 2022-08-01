China's Shenzen takes a step closer to truly driverless cars or 'Robotaxis'

Roads of Shenzen, the "Silicon Valley of China" in the recent past have played host to a number of autonomous vehicles (AV) or driverless cars. However, technically they weren't truly driverless or exactly what tech startups imagined for the future, as they had to function with a safety driver at the wheel. However, the Shenzhen government recently unveiled a set of regulations that will move the sector one step closer to a driverless future. China's most explicit AV legislation has now been implemented in Shenzhen, a population of 18 million people. Starting on Monday, registered AVs will be permitted to run across much of the city without a driver in the driver's seat, although a driver must still be in the car.

Watch | This is how cars will look in future: steering wheel-less, self-driving, flying, solar-powered

The CEO of DeepRoute, Maxwell Zhou, remarked, "This is not true driverless but it's a big milestone," adding "If you want more cars, eventually there will be accidents, so these regulations are very important for mass deployment."

Up until now, Robotaxis have been permitted to operate in Chinese cities on a limited basis with the approval of local authorities. However, Shenzhen's regulations are the first to establish a framework for liability in the case of an accident.

Also read | Elon Musk announces to roll out robotaxi with no wheels or pedals by 2024

In the event of an accident involving the AV, the driver will be held accountable. The owner of the vehicle will be liable if the vehicle is entirely driverless. Alternatively, the owner of the vehicle can also pursue compensation from the manufacturer if a manufacturing defect results in an accident.

Despite the fact that the United States is thought to have started testing autonomous vehicle (AV) technology first, the industry in Shenzhen seems to be shifting gears, with trial robotaxis quickly becoming a "regular sight".

In the past year, 50,000 people have taken trial rides on the hundreds of sensor-laden robotaxis that ply the busy Futian commercial district in China's southern tech hub.



(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.