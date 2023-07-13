China unveils interim measures for managing generative AI industry

China has issued interim measures to regulate its rapidly growing generative artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

The rules, set to take effect on August 15, aim to provide clarity and support the development of AI technology while focusing on services offered to the public, reported Reuters.

The move comes as Beijing signals the end of its crackdown on the tech industry, aiming to boost economic recovery after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Clarifying regulatory scope The recently announced rules clarify the scope of regulations and follow draft rules published in April, which required companies to undergo security assessments before launching AI services to the public.

The current version of the rules aligns with market expectations and sends a positive signal to companies in China, indicating that regulators are facilitating the large-scale launch of AI products. China's ambitions in AI China considers AI to be a critical sector in which it aims to rival the United States and become a global leader by 2030. By proactively setting regulations, China is seen as ahead of the curve compared to other countries grappling with establishing guardrails for AI technology.

Balancing safety concerns, copyright protection, and fostering an environment conducive to innovation are key considerations in these efforts.

China has witnessed significant investment in its generative AI sector, with numerous companies launching AI models.

However, companies had hesitated to introduce chatbots to the public until the government finalised regulations and approved their products.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has emphasised that content generated by generative AI must align with China's core socialist values.

Intellectual property rights must be protected, and legitimate data sources should be utilised.

Also read | OpenAI faces regulatory threat as FTC investigates potential violations of consumer protection laws Applicability of measures The announced measures specifically target generative AI services offered to the Chinese public.

They do not apply to those working solely on generative AI technology without intending to provide public services. China aims to encourage technological development, including generative AI algorithms and semiconductors, while actively participating in the formulation of international rules.

Also watch | Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI. Is he looking to take on OpenAI? The CAC calls for regulatory authorities to adopt scientific and innovation-friendly supervisory methods. Key players and latest developments Chinese tech giants, such as Alibaba Group and Baidu Inc, have already developed their own chatbot models. JD.com joined the race by recently launching an enterprise-facing large language model named ChatRhino.

