China to launch video game that satirises Trump's re-election campaign

A Chinese indie developer YEARS Studio is going to launch a video game which will mock the re-election campaign of US President Donald Trump.

The game called as 'Comrade Trump’s Re-election' slated to be released on dominant PC gaming platform Steam on September 11, is described as a choice-based interactive story with four possible endings.

Interestingly, the game's developer chose to release it on September 11, the anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

According to the game’s description on Steam, the central character of the game is based on Trump, and gamers can send tweets and rebut reporters’ questions by saying “fake news!”.

The game alludes to conspiracy theories including that Trump is a spy of the Chinese government, and change Trump’s well-known slogan, “Make America Great Again”, to “Make China Great Again”. It is packed with political satire and commentary.

The video game has caught significant interest among Chinese gamers after it was announced on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like microblogging platform.

Chinese gamers comprise of the world’s largest market for video games. As per a recent report by the government-backed China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association, there are 657 million gamers in China. It also estimates that game sales hit $19.9 billion from January to June, 22.3 per cent higher than the same period last year.