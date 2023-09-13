ugc_banner

China claims 'security incidents' with Apple iPhones

BeijingEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Sep 13, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

A customer talks to sales assistants in an Apple store as Apple Inc's new iPhone 14 models go on sale in Beijing, China Photograph:(Reuters)

Beijing is reportedly expanding a ban on the use of the iPhones in sensitive government departments and state-backed agencies.

China on September 13 claimed it has found 'security issues' with Apple iPhone, without specifying the models of the premium smartphone-maker.

The comments came as Beijing is reportedly expanding a ban on the use of the iPhones in sensitive government departments and state-backed agencies.

The expansion of such purported ban has been through official notifications without a specific law in particular.

This is a breaking story. More information to be added soon. 

