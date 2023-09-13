China claims 'security incidents' with Apple iPhones
Beijing is reportedly expanding a ban on the use of the iPhones in sensitive government departments and state-backed agencies.
China on September 13 claimed it has found 'security issues' with Apple iPhone, without specifying the models of the premium smartphone-maker.
The comments came as Beijing is reportedly expanding a ban on the use of the iPhones in sensitive government departments and state-backed agencies.
The expansion of such purported ban has been through official notifications without a specific law in particular.
This is a breaking story. More information to be added soon.
