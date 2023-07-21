China ambitious space programme will send taikonauts to Moon with new gen spacecraft

China has announced its plans to develop and launch a next-generation crewed spacecraft by 2027, capable of transporting astronauts to the moon and beyond. Yang Liwei, deputy chief designer of China's human spaceflight program, revealed the country's ambitious goals during a talk at a university, as reported by the state-run Guangzhou Daily.

The next gen spacecraft

According to Yang, the new spacecraft will be utilised for crewed lunar missions, the construction of China's space station, and deep-space exploration.

"In the future, a new generation of spacecraft will be used on crewed lunar missions, to build our space station and for deep-space exploration," he said.

The initial flights of the spacecraft are projected to occur between 2027 and 2028. In 2020, China conducted a test launch using a boilerplate version of the spacecraft to loft space station modules. The return capsule from this test has been put on public display.

Taikonauts on the moon

China's plan to put 'Taikonauts' or Chinese astronauts on the moon by 2030 is a driving force behind the development of this new spacecraft.

As per Space.com, the spacecraft will feature partial reusability, and a new rocket, known as the Long March 10, which is currently being developed to facilitate its launch.

The deep-space variant of the spacecraft will have the capacity to carry three astronauts into lunar transfer orbit, while a low Earth orbit version will be capable of transporting four to seven astronauts to China's recently completed Tiangong space station.

Currently, China employs the Shenzhou spacecraft to send up to three astronauts to low Earth orbit. Yang Liwei himself became China's first astronaut in orbit during the Shenzhou 5 mission in 2003.

At present, the crew of Shenzhou 16 is stationed aboard the Tiangong space station. The three astronauts arrived at the station on May 30 and were expected to stay for approximately six months.

China's advancements in space exploration and its plans for crewed lunar missions demonstrate the country's commitment to expanding its presence in space. The development of a next-generation spacecraft can be a significant milestone in China's ambitious space program, and help position the nation as a key player in future lunar and deep-space exploration endeavours.

