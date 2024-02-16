ChatGPT to soon have 'memory' to enhance conversations with users

ChatGPT, the blockbuster artificial intelligence tool that not only started the AI craze but also influenced the direction tech industry was headed continues to improve itself. OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed firm which made ChatGPT has now announced that it is testing memory functionality for its chatbot. On its official blog, OpenAI has said that the new functionality is being tested "to remember things you discuss to make future chats more helpful". The company however, adds,"You’re in control of ChatGPT’s memory".

ChatGPT's memory will save a user's time as they would not have to enter same prompts each time they start a conversation. With memory, subsequent conversations with the Chatbot are likely to be 'informed' by the previous interactions a user would have had with the chatbot.

OpenAI said that the memory functionality was initially being made available to "a small portion of ChatGPT free and Plus users this week". The company further said that it will make observations about how useful the functionality is and then take a call on how to carry out a wider launch.

Users can ask the chatbot to ask to remember something specific or allow it to pick details over time. More a users interacts with ChatGPT with memory function on, more the chatbot will improve its familiarity with you or what it remembers about things you tell it.

Will use of ChatGPT compulsory for a user?

No, says OpenAI. A user can turn off the function any time in settings. This way, the chatbot will not create any memories.

A user can also explicitly ask ChatGPT to forget something. It would also be possible to clear specific or all memories.

"We may use content that you provide to ChatGPT, including memories, to improve our models for everyone. If you’d like, you can turn this off through your Data Controls. As always, we won't train on content from ChatGPT Team and Enterprise customers," says OpenAI.