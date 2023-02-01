ChatGPT maker releases tool to help detect AI-generated written works

What can be considered reverse engineering, the creators of ChatGPT released a tool to identify writing that is done by artificial intelligence. ChatGPT is created by OpenAI and it is a free program that helps in generating articles, essays, jokes, etc., when a user enters pieces of text, like a word, sentence. The chatbot became popular since its debut in November, but concerns were also raised about copyright and plagiarism. Not just ChatGPT, all tools faced criticism as experts warned over their ability to mimic humans. They said that such tools can be widely used at the school and universities level, helping students during exams.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, OpenAI said it has released a tool to identify text generated by AI. The company said that its AI writing catcher has been trained "to distinguish between text written by a human and text written by AIs from a variety of providers".

The tool has been made by a language model that is trained on the dataset of pairs of human-written and AI-written text on the same topic. The company said that the tool can be used to address issues related to automated misinformation campaigns and academic dishonesty.

However, the tech company also warned that the tool can be proved to be unreliable when the text is under 1,000 characters. It noted that the AI-written text can be edited to trick the classifier.

OpenAI said in the post, "While it is impossible to reliably detect all AI-written text, we believe good classifiers can inform mitigations for false claims that AI-generated text was written by a human."

The company said that they are "making this classifier publicly available to get feedback on whether imperfect tools like this one are useful". It further mentioned, "We recognise that identifying AI-written text has been an important point of discussion among educators, and equally important is recognizing the limits and impacts of AI-generated text classifiers in the classroom."

