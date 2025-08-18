/Can AI track your online spending better than you can?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming part of our daily finances. From tracking food orders to spotting forgotten subscriptions, the latest AI-powered tools are helping people understand how they spend their money. But can you trust these tools fully with your financial decisions? Experts say AI is useful; however, it should remain an assistant, not the decision-maker.

How AI tracks your spending

AI-enabled spending tools scan thousands of online transactions within seconds. Instead of just showing totals, they identify patterns in your behaviour, such as late-night orders, seasonal shopping, or weekend splurges etc.

“AI can process large volumes of transactions instantly, identifying spending patterns and areas where costs can be reduced. It can also personalise financial insights based on an individual’s lifestyle.”

Reports suggest that many AI tools reach accuracy levels above 90 per cent however sometimes they can cause occasional errors, such as mislabelled transactions, can still occur.

Data privacy concerns

Data related to money is among the most sensitive personal information. That makes privacy protections essential when using AI financial tools. Experts advise users should only pick services with clear privacy policies and bank-grade encryption.



“Financial data is highly sensitive, so tools must operate under regulatory frameworks such as RBI or GDPR.”

Should AI make financial decisions for you?

Experts agree that AI should be used only as a support tool.” In short, AI can flag overspending, point to hidden costs, and guide you with insights.

When used together, AI and human judgment can be a strong combination for money management.