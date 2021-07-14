British inventor unveils first electric 'Iron Man' jet suit that can fly at an altitude of 12,000 feet

Are human beings be getting closer to creating a viable flying device that allows a person to take to the air as freely as Robert Downey Junior’s Marvel character 'Ironman'?

British inventor, Richard Browning, founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries has created 1050 hp jet-engine powered 'jet suit' for the fans of solo manned flight.

The one-of-its-kind suit is powered by electricity and is part of the company's desire to push the boundaries of what's possible

"It is right on the margin of what's possible because of energy density and batteries. And yet we've actually managed to go and get it to work today," Browning said at the Goodwood Festival of Speed motoring event in southern England where the electric 'E-Suit' was first flown.

The current batteries are only powerful enough to get a human airborne for a matter of seconds, compared to the four-minute flight time of the jet fuel-powered model.

"The electric suit has enough power to run a small street of houses. It is phenomenal how much energy you need in a small form factor to get a human off the ground. And it really just brings home how much energy you have in gasoline and diesel or those fuels. So we're getting there and it'll only ever get better," added Browning.

Gravity Industries was launched in March 2017, with founder and Chief Test Pilot Browning demonstrating his jet suit all over the world.

The jet fuel-powered suit can hit speeds in excess of 80 mph (128 kmh) and is technically capable of reaching an altitude of 12,000ft, although for safety purposes it is flown lower.

In recent months the company has demonstrated their jet suits to the Royal Marines to test how their product can assist in Maritime Boarding Operations.

The company said their team spent three days with 42 Commando Royal Marines from HMS Tamar off the south coast of the United Kingdom.

The jet suit has previously been tested by paramedics in England's remote, rugged Lake District region to get them to people in danger or distress in a fraction of the time it would take to travel by car or on foot.

Browning added: "So military and such a rescue; they are new applications, but they're very real. We've done enough exercises with both of those groups now in a variety of countries to prove that there's actually a really powerful role for the equipment. So watch this space."

Similarly styled ‘wingless jet pack’ created by Jetpack Aviation, a company founded by Australian David Mayman and American Nelson Tyler, and the 248 mph ‘jet wingpack’ designed by ex-Swiss Air Force pilot Yves Rossy who founded Jetman Dubai are other flying machines to have completed test flights.

(With inputs from agencies)