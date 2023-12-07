Brazil makes history by passing first-ever law entirely drafted by ChatGPT

The Porto Alegre City Council in Brazil unanimously passed a bill related to water meters, a legislative feat that gained attention due to its unconventional origin. The bill, effective from November 23, was entirely drafted by the AI language model ChatGPT, a creation of OpenAI, as reported by the Washington Post.

Councilman Ramiro Rosario, the sponsor of the bill, said that ChatGPT swiftly executed a 250-character command in just 15 seconds—a task that would typically require three days if done manually.

"I go back to that phrase that has already become a sort of cliche in this subject: No one will be replaced by artificial intelligence, but we could all be replaced by those who know how to use artificial intelligence. So we have to prepare ourselves for this path," he told the Washington Post.

The command entered into ChatGPT was eared towards creating a municipal law prohibiting the Municipal Water and Sewage Department from charging property owners for new water meters in case of theft.

Rosario said that the AI not only expedited the process but also provided creative solutions. These suggestions included a 30-day deadline for replacing stolen water meters and a clause to waive water bills if the deadline wasn't met.

Rosario marveled at AI's ability to access references on best practices in bill drafting from its database, a task that would take days through traditional methods.

"If I had followed the usual process, it would've taken days to sit down with my team and legal sources. But in a fraction of that time, AI looked into the best references regarding good practice in drafting bills inside and outside the country on its database. This was an unprecedented process of an AI-drafted bill that brought in suggestions that were in line with the principles and values of my mandate - I knew I had to sign it," he said.

A week after the bill's passage, Rosario announced on social media that Porto Alegre had enacted the "first Brazilian law made exclusively by artificial intelligence."

While some council members expressed surprise and initial concerns about the precedent set by AI-generated legislation, others accepted it as a potential trend.