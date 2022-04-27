Bored Ape Yacht Club hit with massive hack, estimated $3 million worth of NFTs gone

According to a posting from BAYC's Twitter account, the official Instagram account of the Bored Ape Yacht Club was hacked Monday morning.

According to Greg Solano, a BAYC co-founder who goes by the nickname "Gargamel," they stole four Bored Ape NFTs, as well as other NFTs from related projects—seven from the Mutant Apes collection and three from the Bored Ape Kennel Club collection.

🚨There is no mint going on today. It looks like BAYC Instagram was hacked. Do not mint anything, click links, or link your wallet to anything. — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) April 25, 2022 ×

The morning's events were detailed in a tweet thread by the BAYC account: A hacker uploaded a fake link to the hijacked Instagram account that, when clicked, took victims to a clone of the BAYC website with the promise of a special new feature for holders of Bored Ape NFTs.

The link was a phishing link, allowing the hacker to access the users' Ethereum wallets and steal their funds.

According to Twitter user Zachxbt, who often probes NFT attacks, an assortment of about 77 additional NFTs were also stolen during the hack when the hacker drained the victims' wallets.

To figure out which specific assets were stolen, Zachxbt looked at which addresses interacted with the phishing site.

Zachxbt estimated that around $3 million in NFTs were stolen in total in this breach in a direct message, with $2.4 million in value represented by just a few of the more unusual NFTs stolen.