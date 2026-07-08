/Blue Origin's first funding round signals a new chapter in the space race

Blue Origin is preparing for one of the biggest fundraising rounds in the history of the private space industry. According to CNBC, Jeff Bezos' rocket company is looking to raise around $10 billion, valuing the company at approximately $130 billion.
It will be the first time Blue Origin has accepted large-scale outside investment after years of relying mainly on funding from Bezos himself. The move is significant because it gives investors a rare opportunity to back one of the world's largest private space companies. The fundraising also comes only weeks after SpaceX completed a record-breaking IPO, adding fresh momentum to the commercial space industry.
How is the funding round structured?
According to people familiar with the discussions, Bezos is expected to invest $2 billion of his own money in the round. Investment firm Coatue Management is reportedly set to contribute about $4 billion, while the remaining $4 billion is expected to come from several institutional investors. CNBC reported that demand for the remaining allocation has been strong. If completed, the deal would value Blue Origin among the world's most valuable privately controlled aerospace companies.
Why is Blue Origin raising money now?
For years, Bezos funded Blue Origin largely through personal wealth, including proceeds from selling Amazon shares. However, developing reusable rockets, lunar landers and future space infrastructure requires enormous amounts of capital. Bringing in outside investors gives the company greater financial flexibility while reducing its dependence on Bezos alone.
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In an interview with CNBC in May, Bezos said it was "a good time" to consider external investment as the company enters its next phase of growth.
What does it mean for the space industry?
The fundraising reflects growing investor confidence in the commercial space sector. Blue Origin is developing launch vehicles such as New Glenn, while also working on lunar exploration projects, satellite launch services and long-term space infrastructure. The timing is notable. SpaceX's recent IPO demonstrated that investors are willing to place massive bets on commercial space companies. Blue Origin's fundraising suggests competition between Bezos and Elon Musk is expanding beyond rockets into financial markets. If the round closes as expected, Blue Origin will have billions of dollars to accelerate development of future launch systems and compete more aggressively in an industry expected to grow rapidly over the coming decade.