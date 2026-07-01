/Betting big on AI: TikTok plans fresh job cuts in Europe as about 300 roles face risk at its Dublin hub

TikTok is considering another round of job cuts in Europe, with about 300 roles reportedly at risk at its Dublin headquarters. The proposed layoffs would follow a similar reduction in workforce last year and could affect one of the company's largest operations outside Asia.

According to reports, TikTok has begun consulting employees about the planned restructuring. While the company has not confirmed the final number of positions that will be affected, the move signals that the social media platform is continuing to reshape its business operations in Europe.

Why is TikTok considering more layoffs?

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Technology companies have spent the past few years reviewing costs while investing heavily in artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure and new digital services. For TikTok, the latest proposal appears to be part of a broader organisational review rather than a sign that the platform is slowing down. Companies often reorganise teams to improve efficiency, remove overlapping roles and focus resources on priority areas. The reported cuts come about a year after TikTok reduced a similar number of jobs at its Dublin office.

TikTok's Dublin office

TikTok's Dublin office serves as one of the company's most important European hubs. It supports operations across multiple countries and houses teams working in trust and safety, data privacy, public policy, engineering, sales and business operations. The office has grown rapidly over the past few years as TikTok expanded across Europe and invested in regional data security initiatives. Because of its strategic role, any workforce changes at the Dublin hub are closely watched by employees, regulators and the wider technology industry. The reported layoffs are currently part of an employee consultation process, meaning the final number of affected roles could still change. TikTok has not announced any impact on its services, users or creators. The platform continues to invest in new features, advertising products and artificial intelligence tools while facing increasing regulatory scrutiny across Europe.

The latest proposal also reflects a wider trend across the technology sector, where companies are balancing long-term investment in AI with efforts to streamline operations and control costs.