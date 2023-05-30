Artificial Intelligence poses 'risk of extinction', warn industry leaders

World's top AI researchers and industry leaders have reinforced the techie community's warnings about existential threat they said AI poses to the humanity.

The succinct statement, issued by San Francisco-based Center for AI Safety's portal, has been issued with an aim to create common knowledge of the growing number of experts and public figures who also take some of advanced AI's most severe risks seriously. How AI poses existential threat to humanity: The big statement The statement has been co-signed by the figures including Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, as well as Geoffrey Hinton and Youshua Bengio; the two researchers who won the 2018 Turing Award.

"Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war," the statement signed by some of the world's top AI functionaries said.

The statement, just 22-words short, has been trimmed, in order to overcome the obstacles related to developing discourse of a broad spectrum of important and urgent risks from Artificial Intelligence.

Earlier this year, an open letter signed by some of the same individuals backing the 22-word warning called for a six-month "pause" in AI development. The letter, however, was criticised on multiple levels. Some experts thought it overstated the risk posed by Artificial Intelligence. While others agreed with the risk but said that "pause" in development of AI-related products was unnecessary.

The big statement on Tuesday has equated the risks posed by evolving realms of Artificial Intelligence to that of nuclear disaster and pandemics, both capable to stoking an extinction-level event.

