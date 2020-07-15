Apple to give $25 compensation to eligible users for deliberately slowing down older iPhones

Apple has announced a compensation of $25 to eligible users for deliberately slowing down iPhones.

The company's reputation was tainted by the 2017 Batterygate saga in which iPhone users accused the company of slowing down their phones on purpose so that they will buy the latest version.

Apple had acknowledged the allegation saying that the company took the step to prevent unexpected shutdowns and apps from crashing.

Apple users who own any version of iPhone 6 or later versions before December 21, 2017, can submit claims for "diminished performance" by their phones.

The settlement will be approved by a judge only when the user agrees that no further appeals will be filed.

The company, however, has insisted that it compensate a total sum of $500 million dollars only due to which some users can get a compensation which is less than $25.

The window for filing claim has been extended till October 6, 2020.

The payments will be processed after December 4.