/Apple’s iPhone air is just 5.6mm thin - Thinnest iPhone ever with A19 pro chip

Alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple introduced the all-new iPhone Air at its 2025 event. The thinnest iPhone ever made. With a sleek titanium design, powerful A19 Pro chip, and smart AI-driven features, iPhone Air redefines what a lightweight flagship can offer. From advanced camera technology to efficient wireless performance, Here’s a full look at what makes the iPhone Air a standout addition to Apple’s latest lineup.

Ultra-Thin Titanium Design

The new iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone that Apple has ever made. The body is crafted from titanium, which brings strength and a premium finish, as seen in the official images. The phone is available in four elegant colours: black, white, gold, and blue.

Advanced Display and Camera

iPhone Air features a large 6.5-inch display, offering bright and sharp visuals for watching videos, browsing, and gaming. On the back, there is a single but powerful 48-megapixel camera system. Apple says this is a new camera design, and users can take photos with 2x optical-quality zoom thanks to AI enhancements. Telephoto shots are delivered at 12 megapixel quality, providing clear and detailed images with help from smart algorithms.

Fastest Chip and AI Engine

At the heart of iPhone Air is the A19 Pro chipset, which Apple claims is the fastest CPU ever in a smartphone. The AI engine is three times more powerful for AI tasks, promising quicker and smarter photos, instant translations, and smooth voice assistant performance. The new N1 chip and C1X modem power the latest wireless technology, using 30% less battery while providing faster connectivity than the system found in iPhone 16 Pro.

Wireless and Efficiency

The phone packs Apple’s newest wireless chips for quick downloads, calls and sharing. Apple highlights that the modem and wireless system are more power-efficient, helping the phone last longer on a single charge without slowing down browsing or streaming.