/Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro may arrive this month: OLED display, M5 Pro/Max and more

Apple could finally end one of the Mac’s longest-running omissions. The company is reportedly preparing its first touchscreen MacBook Pro, with new 14-inch and 16-inch models featuring OLED displays potentially arriving as early as October.

The report comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who said Apple could introduce the laptops in October or November. Apple is reportedly testing the machines with macOS 27.2, adding weight to speculation that the launch could be tied to the next major software update. If the reports prove accurate, the move would represent one of the biggest changes to Apple’s MacBook design philosophy in years.

Apple may finally embrace touchscreen Macs

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For years, Apple has kept touchscreens largely away from macOS laptops, instead relying on the trackpad and keyboard for interaction. That could change with the new MacBook Pro. The reported models are expected to use OLED displays with touch support, while Apple is also said to be working on a thinner design. Another possible change is replacing the current display notch with a Dynamic Island-style cutout. The touchscreen models are reportedly expected to sit above Apple's existing 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, potentially creating a new premium tier rather than immediately replacing the current range.

M5 Pro and M5 Max could power the new Macs

The biggest surprise may be that Apple could use its M5 Pro and M5 Max chips in these touchscreen models. Apple already sells MacBook Pro models with these processors. Its current 14-inch and 16-inch machines offer M5 Pro and M5 Max configurations, with up to 128GB of unified memory on certain versions. That means the reported touchscreen MacBook Pro could focus less on introducing a new processor and more on changing how users interact with the Mac. There has also been speculation about cellular connectivity, although there is currently no confirmation that the laptops will include Apple’s C1X or C2 modem.

When could Apple launch it?