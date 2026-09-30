/Apple Pay on iPhone in India: How to set up and use it

Apple Pay has finally launched in India, giving iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch users a new way to make card payments without entering a PIN or OTP at checkout.

Apple says customers with eligible Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards can add their cards to Apple Pay and use them at thousands of merchants across India, as well as anywhere that accepts NFC payments. The service is also designed to work for purchases in apps and on websites. Support for Mac is coming soon, according to Apple.

For iPhone users, setting up Apple Pay starts in the Wallet app and takes only a few steps.

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How to set up Apple Pay on iPhone in India

To add an eligible Axis Bank credit card to Apple Pay:

Open the Wallet app on your compatible iPhone.

Tap the + button in the top-right corner.

Select Debit or Credit Card.

Place your eligible Axis Bank card against the back of the iPhone to scan it.

You can alternatively choose Enter Card Details Manually.

Enter your name, card number, expiry date and security code.

Tap Continue.

Follow the verification instructions shown on your iPhone.

Once verification is completed, the card will appear in Apple Wallet.

The card must be eligible for Apple Pay. The information provided here specifically covers Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards announced for the launch.

How Apple Pay keeps card details secure

Apple says your actual card number is not stored on the iPhone or on Apple’s servers, and it is not sent to merchants. Instead, Apple Pay creates a unique Device Account Number. It is encrypted and stored in the iPhone’s Secure Element, a dedicated chip designed to protect payment information. Apple also says it does not retain transaction information that can be used to identify a user. If an iPhone is lost or stolen, users can lock the device and prevent Apple Pay transactions from being made from it.

How to use Apple Pay in India

Once an eligible card has been added and verified, users can use Apple Pay at compatible contactless payment terminals.